Contrasting of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

As Biotechnology companies, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 7 93.83 N/A -1.19 0.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -1.89 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.8% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.9 beta indicates that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 90.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.05 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.7 and 9.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Abeona Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 430.04% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $24.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 68.3% and 85.9% respectively. About 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.8% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -7.5% -5.21% 10.47% -22.22% -65.17% 1.96% Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.18% -3.64% 14.65% 0.94% -9.13% 16.19%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has two lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells; and three LVV programs for the treatment of other rare genetic diseases, as well as an adeno-associated viral vector program, which is under preclinical development. The company has collaboration agreements with Lund University, Sweden; and Centro de Investigaciones EnergÃ©ticas, Medioambientales y TecnolÃ³gicas. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.