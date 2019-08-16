Contrasting of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 48.84 N/A -1.36 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 24.74 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.84 beta indicates that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 102.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.02 beta.

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The upside potential is 691.24% for Abeona Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $17.17. Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.75, with potential upside of 432.95%. The information presented earlier suggests that Abeona Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 98.7%. Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.