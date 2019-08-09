Contrasting of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

This is therefore a comparing of the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABEO) and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 6 45.62 N/A -1.36 0.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.96 0.00

Table 1 highlights Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -110% -89%

Volatility and Risk

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s 106.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.06 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival Achieve Life Sciences Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.6. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Abeona Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Achieve Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$24.17 is Abeona Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 960.09%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Abeona Therapeutics Inc. and Achieve Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.4% and 32.2%. Insiders held 0.3% of Abeona Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of Achieve Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Abeona Therapeutics Inc. -30% -45.7% -66.45% -60.7% -81.09% -63.73% Achieve Life Sciences Inc. -3.17% -13.68% -58.97% 25.34% -44.72% 51.24%

For the past year Abeona Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Achieve Life Sciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Abeona Therapeutics Inc. beats Achieve Life Sciences Inc.

Abeona Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead programs are ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B; and ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A. It is also developing EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); EB-201 for for epidermolysis bullosa (EB); ABO-201 gene therapy for juvenile Batten disease; ABO-202 gene therapy for treatment of infantile Batten disease; ABO-301, an AAV-based gene therapy for Fanconi anemia disorder; and ABO-302 using a novel CRISPR/Cas9-based gene editing approach to gene therapy program for rare blood diseases. In addition, the company is developing plasma-based protein therapy pipeline, including SDF Alpha, an alpha-1 protease inhibitor for inherited COPD using its proprietary salt diafiltration ethanol-free process. Further, it is involved in marketing MuGard, a mucoadhesive oral wound rinse for the management of mucositis, stomatitis, aphthous ulcers, and traumatic ulcers. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. has collaborations with EB Research Partnership and Epidermolysis Bullosa Medical Research Foundation that focus on gene therapy treatments for EB; and Brammer Bio for commercial translation of ABO-102. The company was formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Abeona Therapeutics Inc. in June 2015. Abeona Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies that address treatment resistance in cancer patients. It is developing Apatorsen to block the production of heat shock protein 27, a cell-survival protein expressed in various types of cancers, including bladder, prostate, breast, pancreatic, and non-small cell lung cancer. The company is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.