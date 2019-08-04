Contrasting of ABB Ltd (ABB) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS), both competing one another are Diversified Machinery companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.43 N/A 0.68 27.65 U.S. Well Services Inc. 7 0.29 N/A -0.88 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABB Ltd and U.S. Well Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has ABB Ltd and U.S. Well Services Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% U.S. Well Services Inc. 0.00% -34.7% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of ABB Ltd is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival U.S. Well Services Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. ABB Ltd is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of ABB Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 58.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 8.6% of U.S. Well Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -2.69% -6.98% -8.25% -2.89% -17.69% -1.1% U.S. Well Services Inc. -11.68% -36.08% -55.84% -59.69% -69.12% -52.31%

For the past year ABB Ltd was less bearish than U.S. Well Services Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors ABB Ltd beats U.S. Well Services Inc.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.