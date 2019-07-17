Contrasting of ABB Ltd (ABB) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME) have been rivals in the Diversified Machinery for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABB Ltd 19 1.44 N/A 0.68 27.74 AMETEK Inc. 82 4.19 N/A 3.41 25.17

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of ABB Ltd and AMETEK Inc. AMETEK Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than ABB Ltd. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. ABB Ltd’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) and AMETEK Inc. (NYSE:AME)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABB Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% AMETEK Inc. 0.00% 18.3% 9.5%

Risk and Volatility

ABB Ltd’s current beta is 1.1 and it happens to be 10.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AMETEK Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ABB Ltd is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1.2. Meanwhile, AMETEK Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.9 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. AMETEK Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ABB Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for ABB Ltd and AMETEK Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ABB Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 AMETEK Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

AMETEK Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $89 average target price and a -2.52% potential downside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ABB Ltd and AMETEK Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.7% and 87.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of AMETEK Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ABB Ltd -0.89% -4.75% -2.28% -6.4% -21.09% -0.79% AMETEK Inc. 0.33% 0.18% 8.89% 15.2% 15.52% 26.69%

For the past year ABB Ltd had bearish trend while AMETEK Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors AMETEK Inc. beats ABB Ltd.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, robotics and motion, power grid, and industrial automation products for utilities, transportation, infrastructure, and industrial customers worldwide. The company provides modular substation packages, distribution automation products, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, low- and medium-voltage switchgears, switches, DIN rail components, and installation materials for building, data center, rail, wind and solar, food and beverage, marine, and oil and gas industries. It also offers motors, generators, variable speed drives, robots and robotics, solar inverters, wind converters, rectifiers, and excitation systems, as well as power quality and protection solutions, electric vehicle fast charging infrastructure solutions, and components and subsystems for railways, and related services for discrete automation, process industries, transportation, and utilities. In addition, the company develops and sells control and plant optimization systems, automation products and solutions, and industry-specific application services for the oil, gas, petrochemicals, metals and minerals, marine and turbocharging, pulp and paper, chemical and pharmaceuticals, and power industries. Further, it manufactures and sells an array of high-voltage products, including switchgears, capacitors, and power transmission systems, as well as power, distribution, and traction transformers; and supplies power and automation products, systems, and service and software solutions for power generation, transmission, and distribution to utility, industry, transportation, and infrastructure customers. The company has a strategic collaboration with IBM to develop industrial artificial intelligence solutions. ABB Ltd was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

AMETEK, Inc. manufactures electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. Its Electronic Instruments Group segment offers advanced instruments for the process, power and industrial, and aerospace markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil, gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, and automation markets; instruments for the laboratory equipment, ultraprecision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; and vision systems to inspect surfaces. This segment also provides aircraft and engine sensors, monitoring systems, power instruments, data acquisition units, and fuel and fluid measurement systems for the aerospace industry; power quality monitoring and metering devices, industrial battery chargers, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electrical test equipment, and gas turbine sensors; and dashboard instruments for heavy trucks and other vehicles, as well as timing controls and cooking computers for the food service industry. Its Electromechanical Group segment offers thermal management systems, specialty metals, and electrical interconnects; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; engineered electrical connectors and packaging products to protect sensitive electronic devices; floor care and specialty motors; and metal tubing products. This segment also provides high-purity metals, metal strips, shaped wires, and advanced composites for various industrial applications; and motors used in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, industrial blowers, and vacuum cleaners, as well as operates a network of aviation maintenance, repair, and overhaul facilities. In addition, the company offers clinical and education communication solutions for hospitals, health systems, and educational facilities. AMETEK, Inc. was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.