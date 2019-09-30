Contrasting of AAR Corp. (AIR) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) and United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). The two are both Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AAR Corp. 43 0.96 32.47M 2.23 18.75 United Technologies Corporation 132 1.96 758.72M 6.96 19.20

Table 1 demonstrates AAR Corp. and United Technologies Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. United Technologies Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than AAR Corp. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. AAR Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than United Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of AAR Corp. and United Technologies Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR Corp. 75,144,642.44% 0.8% 0.5% United Technologies Corporation 576,710,246.28% 14.9% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

AAR Corp. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, United Technologies Corporation has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of AAR Corp. is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.2. The Current Ratio of rival United Technologies Corporation is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.8. AAR Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than United Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given AAR Corp. and United Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR Corp. 0 1 2 2.67 United Technologies Corporation 0 1 3 2.75

The average price target of AAR Corp. is $51, with potential upside of 21.86%. Competitively United Technologies Corporation has a consensus price target of $155.25, with potential upside of 13.83%. Based on the data given earlier, AAR Corp. is looking more favorable than United Technologies Corporation, analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AAR Corp. and United Technologies Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.7% and 83.2%. 3.6% are AAR Corp.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of United Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAR Corp. -1.64% 14.5% 24.51% 13.35% -10.06% 12.1% United Technologies Corporation -0.48% 1.72% -5.64% 12.16% 0.38% 25.47%

For the past year AAR Corp. was less bullish than United Technologies Corporation.

Summary

United Technologies Corporation beats on 14 of the 15 factors AAR Corp.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.