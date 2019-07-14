Contrasting of AAR Corp. (AIR) and Its Peers

We are comparing AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) and its competitors on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

AAR Corp. has 92.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 67.87% institutional ownership for its competitors. 3.4% of AAR Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have AAR Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AAR Corp. 0.00% -0.50% -0.30% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing AAR Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio AAR Corp. N/A 35 17.21 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

AAR Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for AAR Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AAR Corp. 0 0 3 3.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.00 2.63 2.55

AAR Corp. presently has a consensus target price of $46.67, suggesting a potential upside of 12.98%. As a group, Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies have a potential upside of 51.61%. AAR Corp.’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of AAR Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AAR Corp. -2.82% -2.74% -11.83% -33.24% -29.46% -12.4% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year AAR Corp. has -12.40% weaker performance while AAR Corp.’s peers have 34.39% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of AAR Corp. are 2.8 and 1.3. Competitively, AAR Corp.’s competitors have 2.96 and 2.11 for Current and Quick Ratio. AAR Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AAR Corp.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.01 shows that AAR Corp. is 1.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, AAR Corp.’s competitors are 8.93% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.09 beta.

Dividends

AAR Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors AAR Corp.’s competitors beat AAR Corp.

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The companyÂ’s Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based logistics programs in support of the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and foreign governments. In addition, it offers airframe inspection, maintenance, repair and overhaul, painting, line maintenance, airframe modification, structural repair, avionic and installation, exterior and interior refurbishment, and engineering and support services; repairs and overhauls landing gears, wheels, and brakes; and sells and leases used commercial aircraft. The companyÂ’s Expeditionary Services segment provides products and services supporting the movement of equipment and personnel by the U.S. DoD, foreign governments, and non-governmental organizations. Its expeditionary airlift services offer fixed- and rotary-wing flight operations, such as search and rescue operations, and transporting personnel and cargo. This segment also designs, manufactures, and repairs transportation pallets, and various containers and shelters, as well as composite materials for commercial, business, and military aircraft; and provides engineering, design, and system integration services for command and control systems. The company primarily markets and sells products and services through its employees and foreign sales representatives. As of May 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of two aircraft owned through joint ventures. AAR CORP. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, Illinois.