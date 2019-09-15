Contrasting of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) and Its Peers

As Communication Equipment company, A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

A10 Networks Inc. has 68.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 54.76% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.00% of all Communication Equipment companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has A10 Networks Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.30% -8.80% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing A10 Networks Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. N/A 7 0.00 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for A10 Networks Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.96 2.71

The potential upside of the competitors is 70.67%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of A10 Networks Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of A10 Networks Inc. are 2.1 and 1.9. Competitively, A10 Networks Inc.’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. A10 Networks Inc.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A10 Networks Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.69 shows that A10 Networks Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, A10 Networks Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

A10 Networks Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

A10 Networks Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.