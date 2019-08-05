Contrasting of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Impinj Inc. (NASDAQ:PI), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.46 N/A -0.27 0.00 Impinj Inc. 23 5.64 N/A -1.30 0.00

In table 1 we can see A10 Networks Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has A10 Networks Inc. and Impinj Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Impinj Inc. 0.00% -28% -18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of A10 Networks Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Impinj Inc. is 4.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.1. Impinj Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than A10 Networks Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for A10 Networks Inc. and Impinj Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A10 Networks Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Impinj Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Impinj Inc.’s potential upside is 10.10% and its consensus target price is $40.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 68.7% of A10 Networks Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 75.4% of Impinj Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.9% of Impinj Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% Impinj Inc. 1.69% 19.28% 29.56% 145.42% 76.59% 148.8%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. was less bullish than Impinj Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Impinj Inc. beats A10 Networks Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each itemsÂ’ unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform delivers Item Intelligence, which include real-time information about an itemÂ’s unique identity, location, and authenticity through RAIN radio-frequency identification technology. The companyÂ’s platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (IC) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also includes software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform; and ItemEncode that encodes item information into endpoint ICs. In addition, the companyÂ’s platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, driversÂ’ licenses, food, logistics, and luggage to various applications, such as inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, and banking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.