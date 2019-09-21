Contrasting of A10 Networks Inc. (ATEN) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)

A10 Networks Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A10 Networks Inc. 7 2.50 N/A -0.27 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.55 N/A -4.01 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates A10 Networks Inc. and Cool Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A10 Networks Inc. 0.00% -20.3% -8.8% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% -132.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.69 beta means A10 Networks Inc.’s volatility is 31.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. Cool Holdings Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of A10 Networks Inc. is 2.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Cool Holdings Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. A10 Networks Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cool Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 68.7% of A10 Networks Inc. shares and 5.1% of Cool Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of A10 Networks Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Cool Holdings Inc. has 10% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A10 Networks Inc. 0.4% 10.82% 19.37% 13.13% 10.82% 21.47% Cool Holdings Inc. -1.06% 6.86% -20.09% -29.43% -51.05% -3.61%

For the past year A10 Networks Inc. had bullish trend while Cool Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

A10 Networks Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

A10 Networks, Inc. provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The companyÂ’s products are built on advanced core operating system platform. It offers application delivery controllers that provide advanced server load balancing; lightning application delivery service, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform designed to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and carrier grade networking address translation product that offer network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks. The company also provides threat protection systems for the protection of networks and server resources against massive distributed denial of service attacks; secure sockets layer insight that decrypts secure sockets layer-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device, such as a firewall, for deep packet inspection; and convergent firewall, which consolidates multiple critical security capabilities in one package by consolidating multiple security and networking functions in a single appliance. Its solutions enable cloud providers, Web-scale companies, service providers, government organizations, and enterprises to secure and optimize the performance of their data center and cloud applications; and secure their users, applications, and infrastructure from Internet, Web, and network threats. The company delivers its solutions on optimized hardware appliances, bare metal software, virtual appliances, and cloud-native software. It serves telecommunications, technology, industrial, retail, financial, gaming, and education industries. The company markets its products through sales organizations, as well as distribution channel partners, including distributors, value added resellers, and system integrators. A10 Networks, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.