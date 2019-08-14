Contrasting of A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) and Its Peers

As Industrial Electrical Equipment company, A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) is competing with its competitors based on the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

97.6% of A. O. Smith Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.96% of all Industrial Electrical Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand A. O. Smith Corporation has 0.8% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 11.06% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have A. O. Smith Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A. O. Smith Corporation 0.00% 25.00% 14.10% Industry Average 22.75% 38.90% 8.02%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting A. O. Smith Corporation and its competitors’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio A. O. Smith Corporation N/A 49 17.90 Industry Average 123.61M 543.40M 17.82

A. O. Smith Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio A. O. Smith Corporation is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for A. O. Smith Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A. O. Smith Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.67 2.77

With consensus target price of $61, A. O. Smith Corporation has a potential upside of 33.86%. The potential upside of the competitors is 75.81%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the data shown earlier is that A. O. Smith Corporation is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of A. O. Smith Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A. O. Smith Corporation 0.69% -3.15% -13.43% -4.92% -22.52% 6.44% Industry Average 4.29% 6.09% 17.44% 31.02% 78.46% 38.76%

For the past year A. O. Smith Corporation has weaker performance than A. O. Smith Corporation’s competitors.

Liquidity

A. O. Smith Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.93 and has 2.17 Quick Ratio. A. O. Smith Corporation’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than A. O. Smith Corporation.

Volatility and Risk

A. O. Smith Corporation has a beta of 1.52 and its 52.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, A. O. Smith Corporation’s competitors are 24.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Dividends

A. O. Smith Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors A. O. Smith Corporation’s competitors beat A. O. Smith Corporation.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, gas tankless, electric water heaters, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and expansion tanks, commercial solar water heating systems, swimming pool and spa heaters, and related products and parts. It also provides heat pump and solar units, as well as combi boilers; and air purification products. The company distributes its products through independent wholesale plumbing distributors, as well as through retail channels consisting of hardware and home center chains, and manufacturer representative firms. A. O. Smith Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.