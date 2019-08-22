Contrasting of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (AMRK) and Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

We are comparing A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) and Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Investment Brokerage – National companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 12 0.02 N/A 0.15 86.26 Cowen Inc. 16 0.56 N/A 0.93 18.84

Demonstrates A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and Cowen Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Cowen Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Cowen Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cowen Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.04 beta indicates that A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. is 96.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Cowen Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and Cowen Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cowen Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Cowen Inc. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 21.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. and Cowen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 24.2% and 94.6%. Insiders owned 38.77% of A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. shares. Competitively, Cowen Inc. has 4.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. 4.88% -2.46% 12.61% -5.02% 2.34% 7.55% Cowen Inc. 1.44% 2.99% 6.94% 11.7% 17.07% 31.63%

For the past year A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. was less bullish than Cowen Inc.

Summary

Cowen Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors A-Mark Precious Metals Inc.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Cowen Group, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, and sales and trading services for its clients. It manages separate client focused portfolio through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in equity and fixed income markets. It also invests in alternative investments markets through its subsidiaries. Cowen Group, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Cleveland, Ohio, Dallas, Texas, and San Francisco, California.