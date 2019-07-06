Contrasting of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

We are comparing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.74
|0.00
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|8,211
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.1%
|-0.1%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0.2%
|Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
|0.92%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.02%
For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 3 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.