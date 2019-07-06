Contrasting of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT)

We are comparing 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) and Pivotal Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PVT) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00 Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 8,211 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Pivotal Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 0% of Pivotal Acquisition Corp. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.1% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Pivotal Acquisition Corp. 0.92% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.02%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Pivotal Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Pivotal Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.