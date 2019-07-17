Contrasting of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFKKU) and Its Competitors

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

As a group, Conglomerates companies have a potential upside of -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.1% -0.1% 0% 0% 0% 0.2% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s peers Current Ratio is 3.77 and has 3.57 Quick Ratio. 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.