Contrasting of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

We will be contrasting the differences between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|10
|0.00
|1.53M
|-0.07
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|15,088,757.40%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-0.5%
|-0.4%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited
|0.2%
|1.72%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.86%
Summary
Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.