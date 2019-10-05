Contrasting of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (JFK) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH)

We will be contrasting the differences between 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFK) and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:HHHH) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00 Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 10 0.00 1.53M -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. and Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 15,088,757.40% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. shares and 6.71% of Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -0.5% -0.4% 0% 0% 0% 0% Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited 0.2% 1.72% 0% 0% 0% 2.86%

Summary

Wealthbridge Acquisition Limited beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 5 factors.