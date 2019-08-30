Contrasting of 58.com Inc. (WUBA) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

We will be contrasting the differences between 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) and Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Internet Information Providers industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 58.com Inc. 62 0.00 N/A 2.45 23.05 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 16 0.00 N/A 0.17 82.01

Table 1 highlights 58.com Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has lower revenue and earnings than 58.com Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. 58.com Inc. is currently more affordable than Tencent Music Entertainment Group, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 58.com Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 58.com Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 8% Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0.00% 5.6% 4.7%

Liquidity

58.com Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and has 3.4 Quick Ratio. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than 58.com Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for 58.com Inc. and Tencent Music Entertainment Group can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 58.com Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Tencent Music Entertainment Group 0 0 3 3.00

58.com Inc.’s upside potential is 44.40% at a $78.35 average price target. On the other hand, Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s potential upside is 32.56% and its average price target is $17.63. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that 58.com Inc. seems more appealing than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 77% of 58.com Inc. shares and 44.5% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group shares. 58.com Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 4.77%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 58.com Inc. -5.31% -12.3% -20.77% -8.49% -15.08% 4% Tencent Music Entertainment Group -2.06% -7.94% -17.51% -5.06% 0% 7.94%

For the past year 58.com Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

Summary

58.com Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Tencent Music Entertainment Group.

58.com Inc. operates online classifieds and listing platforms that enable local merchants and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in China. It primarily operates online multi-content category-classified advertising platforms under the 58 and Ganji names; and Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform. The companyÂ’s platform contains local information of approximately 500 cities or towns in various content categories, including jobs, real estate, used goods, automotive, and yellow pages. It offers membership services, such as merchant certification and listing benefits, as well as display of online storefronts; and online marketing services comprising listing services, such as real-time bidding and priority listing, as well as marketing services through collaboration with third party Internet companies. 58.com Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.