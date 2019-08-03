Contrasting of 57161 (APF) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)

57161 (NYSE:APF) and Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|57161
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.70
|0.00
|Medley Management Inc.
|3
|1.85
|N/A
|-0.40
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates 57161 and Medley Management Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|57161
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|0.00%
|20.5%
|-2.6%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 65.24% of 57161 shares and 49.9% of Medley Management Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 5.23% of 57161’s shares. Competitively, Medley Management Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|57161
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|Medley Management Inc.
|42.19%
|35.89%
|17.42%
|-26.74%
|-10.13%
|-12.69%
Summary
Medley Management Inc. beats 57161 on 4 of the 6 factors.
