Contrasting of 360 Finance Inc. (QFIN) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

360 Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) compete with each other in the Credit Services sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 360 Finance Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.17 0.00 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 12 0.00 N/A 1.94 5.46

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of 360 Finance Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides 360 Finance Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 360 Finance Inc. 0.00% -59.4% -17.1% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 68.5% 18.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 360 Finance Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1. Competitively, LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. 360 Finance Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown 360 Finance Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 360 Finance Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has an average price target of $18, with potential upside of 75.27%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 360 Finance Inc. and LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 1.1% and 49.3% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.64% of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 360 Finance Inc. -5.95% -6.77% -45.7% -14.83% 0% -30.74% LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. -3.81% -9.4% -17.83% 12.29% -13.75% 46.21%

For the past year 360 Finance Inc. had bearish trend while LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. beats 360 Finance Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in China. The company operates Fenqile, an online consumer finance platform that offers personal installment loans, installment purchase loans, and other loan products. It also matches customer loans with diversified funding sources, including individual investors on its Juzi Licai online investment platform, institutional funding partners in its direct lending programs, and investors of its asset-backed securities. The company was formerly known as Staging Finance Holding Ltd. and changed its name to LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. in March 2017. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.