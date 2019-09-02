Contrasting of 2U Inc. (TWOU) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Both 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 47 2.29 N/A -0.79 0.00 SAP SE 121 0.00 N/A 2.90 42.37

Table 1 highlights 2U Inc. and SAP SE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% SAP SE 0.00% 11.1% 5.8%

Risk & Volatility

2U Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 15.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.85 beta. Competitively, SAP SE’s beta is 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2U Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.1 and a Quick Ratio of 5.1. Competitively, SAP SE’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. 2U Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SAP SE.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for 2U Inc. and SAP SE.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 SAP SE 0 0 3 3.00

2U Inc.’s average target price is $37.75, while its potential upside is 111.13%. On the other hand, SAP SE’s potential upside is 27.85% and its average target price is $152.33. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than SAP SE.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2U Inc. and SAP SE has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 5.1%. 2U Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 2%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 25.5% of SAP SE shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% SAP SE -3.59% -11.04% -3.78% 20.01% 5.36% 23.59%

For the past year 2U Inc. had bearish trend while SAP SE had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 10 factors SAP SE beats 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software and database company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, which are in-memory computing platforms that store and process huge data, and eliminate the maintenance of separate legacy systems and siloed data; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse software; SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a software-as-a-service solution that provides the scalability, ease of management, and security; SAP SuccessFactors, a suite of human capital management solutions to develop, manage, engage, and empower the workforce; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management solution; SAP Ariba, a guided buying, light enablement, and open platform solution; and SAP Fieldglass, a solution to procure and manage external workforce. The company also provides SAP Cloud Platform, an in-memory platform-as-a-service to build, run, and extend business applications; SAP BusinessObjects Cloud, a cloud analytics solution; SAP Digital Boardroom, a solution to access company data in real time; and SAP Leonardo, a solution to digitize manufacturing, logistics, and asset management processes, as well as maintenance, consulting, and training services. It serves various lines of business, including asset management, commerce, finance, human resources, manufacturing, marketing, research and development/engineering, sales, service, sourcing and procurement, supply chain, and sustainability, as well as the consumer, discrete manufacturing, energy and natural resources, financial services, public services, and services sectors. The company has a strategic partnership with Apple Inc. to build a SAP Cloud Platform software development kit for iOS that enables businesses, designers, and developers to build their own native iOS apps for iPhones and iPads. SAP SE was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Walldorf, Germany.