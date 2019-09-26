Contrasting of 2U Inc. (TWOU) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)

We are comparing 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 2U Inc. 40 2.20 N/A -0.79 0.00 PagerDuty Inc. 43 15.05 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 2U Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) and PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 2U Inc. 0.00% -6.5% -5.4% PagerDuty Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

2U Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.1 and 5.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PagerDuty Inc. are 4.3 and 4.3 respectively. 2U Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PagerDuty Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for 2U Inc. and PagerDuty Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 2U Inc. 0 2 2 2.50 PagerDuty Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

The average target price of 2U Inc. is $34.8, with potential upside of 108.51%. Competitively PagerDuty Inc. has a consensus target price of $42.67, with potential upside of 51.58%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, 2U Inc. is looking more favorable than PagerDuty Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2U Inc. and PagerDuty Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.7%. About 2% of 2U Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of PagerDuty Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 2U Inc. -65.72% -66.87% -78.48% -77.37% -83.03% -74.26% PagerDuty Inc. -1.65% -4.08% -5.6% 0% 0% 15.56%

For the past year 2U Inc. had bearish trend while PagerDuty Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors PagerDuty Inc. beats 2U Inc.

2U, Inc. provides cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver education to students. Its cloud-based SaaS platform solutions include online campus, an online learning platform that enables its clients to offer educational content together with instructor-led classes in a live, intimate, and engaging setting through proprietary Web-based and mobile applications. The companyÂ’s integrated back-end applications launch, operate, and support clients' programs, as well as provide clients with real-time data and analytical insight related to student performance and engagement, student satisfaction, and enrollment. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services, including content development and student acquisition, admissions application advisory, student and faculty support, student field placement, accessibility, immersion support, faculty recruitment, and state authorization services. The company was formerly known as 2Tor Inc. and changed its name to 2U, Inc. in October 2012. 2U, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lanham, Maryland.