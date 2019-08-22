Contrasting of 23135 (EIV) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Both 23135 (NYSEAMERICAN:EIV) and Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23135 N/A 0.00 N/A -0.29 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 43 0.61 N/A 7.59 5.39

In table 1 we can see 23135 and Athene Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23135 0.00% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. 0.00% 16.6% 1.2%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for 23135 and Athene Holding Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 23135 0 0 0 0.00 Athene Holding Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Athene Holding Ltd.’s potential upside is 33.55% and its average target price is $52.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 44.99% of 23135 shares and 98.1% of Athene Holding Ltd. shares. About 2.95% of 23135’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Athene Holding Ltd. has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 23135 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Athene Holding Ltd. -4.2% -6.78% -8.81% -4.62% -9.9% 2.59%

Summary

Athene Holding Ltd. beats on 8 of the 8 factors 23135.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.