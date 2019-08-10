Contrasting of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.46 N/A -0.10 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 99 2.34 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates 22nd Century Group Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has 22nd Century Group Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk and Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc. is 68.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.68. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, United Therapeutics Corporation which has a 7.2 Current Ratio and a 6.8 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for 22nd Century Group Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus target price is $127.67, while its potential upside is 56.46%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was more bearish than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors 22nd Century Group Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.