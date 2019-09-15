Contrasting of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 11.58 N/A -0.10 0.00 Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 6 2.46 N/A -4.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22nd Century Group Inc. and Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 35% and 21.13%. Insiders held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. -0.35% 0% -58.26% -83.87% -83.87% -84.76%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. was less bearish than Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis. It also develops CF102 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of liver cancer and non-alcoholic fatty liver diseases, as well as for hepatocellular carcinoma and hepatitis C virus diseases; and CF602, which is in pre-clinical trial for the treatment of sexual dysfunction. Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Petah-Tikva, Israel.