Contrasting of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.36 N/A -0.10 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 19.43 N/A -0.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 22nd Century Group Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Risk and Volatility

22nd Century Group Inc.’s 1.68 beta indicates that its volatility is 68.00% more volatile than that of S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

22nd Century Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.3 and a Quick Ratio of 8.7. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 35% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.4% of Aeterna Zentaris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has weaker performance than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors 22nd Century Group Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.