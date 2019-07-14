Contrasting of 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

We are comparing 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 9.28 N/A -0.07 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 6 6.42 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 22nd Century Group Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.78 beta indicates that 22nd Century Group Inc. is 78.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 1.24 which is 24.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of 22nd Century Group Inc. are 9.3 and 8.7. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 4.3 and 4.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.5% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97% of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are 22nd Century Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. has 3.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 22nd Century Group Inc. -2.86% 7.94% -19.05% -26.88% -9.33% -18.07% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year 22nd Century Group Inc. has stronger performance than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.