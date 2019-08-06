Contrasting of 21Vianet Group Inc. (VNET) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 21Vianet Group Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.30 0.00 Innodata Inc. 1 0.52 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 highlights 21Vianet Group Inc. and Innodata Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 21Vianet Group Inc. 0.00% -4.6% -2.1% Innodata Inc. 0.00% -0.6% -0.4%

Risk and Volatility

21Vianet Group Inc. has a beta of 1.17 and its 17.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Innodata Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both 21Vianet Group Inc. and Innodata Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 61.2% and 27.1% respectively. 21Vianet Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.12%. Competitively, 4.3% are Innodata Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 21Vianet Group Inc. 1.66% -6.72% -4.91% -15.79% -22.69% -14.81% Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67%

For the past year 21Vianet Group Inc. has stronger performance than Innodata Inc.

Summary

Innodata Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors 21Vianet Group Inc.

21Vianet Group, Inc. provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services. Its hosting and related services include managed hosting services that offer data center space to house its customersÂ’ servers and networking equipment, and provide tailored server administration services; and interconnectivity services that enable customers to connect their servers with Internet backbones and other networks through its border gateway protocol network or single-line, dual-line, or multiple-line network. Its hosting and related services also comprise content delivery network services that optimize the speed and security of data transmission; cloud services that enable businesses to run their applications over the Internet using its IT infrastructure; virtual private network services; and other value-added services, such as firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services. In addition, the company provides traffic charts and analysis, gateway monitoring for servers, domain name system setup, defense mechanism against distributed denial of service attacks, basic setting of switches and routers, and virus protections; and managed network services consisting of hosting area network, route optimization, and last-mile wired broadband services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 18 self-built and 63 partnered data centers located in approximately 30 cities with 26,830 cabinets. It has a strategic partnership with Microsoft Corporation. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.