Contrasting of 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Both 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) and Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:MBWM) are each other’s competitor in the Regional – Midwest Banks industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source Corporation 46 4.02 N/A 3.32 14.16 Mercantile Bank Corporation 33 3.84 N/A 2.74 12.25

Table 1 highlights 1st Source Corporation and Mercantile Bank Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Mercantile Bank Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to 1st Source Corporation. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. 1st Source Corporation is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Mercantile Bank Corporation, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source Corporation 0.00% 11.2% 1.3% Mercantile Bank Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

1st Source Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.06 beta. Mercantile Bank Corporation on the other hand, has 0.78 beta which makes it 22.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 72.3% of 1st Source Corporation shares and 55.6% of Mercantile Bank Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 1.3% of 1st Source Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Mercantile Bank Corporation has 1.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39% Mercantile Bank Corporation 1.14% 2.94% -0.65% 0.21% -3.71% 18.9%

For the past year 1st Source Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Mercantile Bank Corporation.

Summary

1st Source Corporation beats on 9 of the 9 factors Mercantile Bank Corporation.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as repurchase agreements. The company also offers commercial and industrial loans; vacant land, land development, and residential construction loans; owner occupied real estate, non-owner occupied real estate, and multi-family and residential rental property loans; single-family residential real estate loans; home equity line of credit programs; and consumer loans, such as loans for new and used automobiles, boats, and credit cards, as well as overdraft protection for its checking account customers. In addition, it provides courier services and safe deposit facilities; and insurance products, such as private passenger automobile, homeowners, personal inland marine, boat owners, recreational vehicle, dwelling fire, umbrella policies, small business, and life insurance products. The company operates 48 banking offices in Western and Central Michigan; and 49 automated teller machines. Mercantile Bank Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.