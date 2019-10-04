Contrasting of 1st Source Corporation (SRCE) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Both 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE) are Regional – Midwest Banks companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Source Corporation 45 1.33 8.97M 3.32 14.16 First Busey Corporation 25 2.21 50.22M 1.97 13.76

Table 1 demonstrates 1st Source Corporation and First Busey Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First Busey Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to 1st Source Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. 1st Source Corporation is presently more expensive than First Busey Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCE) and First Busey Corporation (NASDAQ:BUSE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Source Corporation 19,792,586.05% 11.2% 1.3% First Busey Corporation 200,079,681.27% 9.6% 1.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.06 beta indicates that 1st Source Corporation is 6.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. First Busey Corporation’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.96 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1st Source Corporation and First Busey Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 72.3% and 46.5% respectively. 1.3% are 1st Source Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, First Busey Corporation has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Source Corporation 1.62% 1.14% 0.04% 3.14% -17.63% 16.39% First Busey Corporation 1.5% 1.77% 4.61% 6.46% -14.22% 10.15%

For the past year 1st Source Corporation was more bullish than First Busey Corporation.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors 1st Source Corporation beats First Busey Corporation.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and investment management services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; on-line and mobile banking products; automated teller machine services; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services. The company also offers commercial, small business, agricultural, and real estate loans for general corporate purposes, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories, accounts receivables, and acquisition financing; and commercial leasing, treasury management, and retirement planning services. In addition, it provides a range of trust, investment, agency, and custodial services comprising administration of estates and personal trusts; and manages investment accounts for individuals, employee benefit plans, and charitable foundations. Further, the company offers equipment loan and lease finance products for auto and light trucks, medium and heavy duty trucks, new and used general aviation aircraft, and construction equipment, as well as leases construction equipment, medium and heavy duty trucks, automobiles, and other equipment. Additionally, it provides corporate and personal property, casualty, and individual and group health and life insurance products and services; and investment advisory services to trust and investment clients. As of February 14, 2017, the company operated through 81 banking centers and 23 specialty finance group locations in the United States. 1st Source Corporation was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in South Bend, Indiana.