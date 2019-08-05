Contrasting of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Both 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and Horizon Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) are Regional – Northeast Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp 19 2.82 N/A 1.62 11.25 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 16 4.17 N/A 1.33 13.12

Demonstrates 1st Constitution Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Horizon Bancorp Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 1.2%

Risk and Volatility

1st Constitution Bancorp has a 0.2 beta, while its volatility is 80.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.95 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Horizon Bancorp Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

1st Constitution Bancorp has a 26.40% upside potential and an average target price of $21.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1st Constitution Bancorp and Horizon Bancorp Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.9% and 49.1%. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s share held by insiders are 5.9%. Comparatively, 1.9% are Horizon Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63% Horizon Bancorp Inc. 4.94% 5.64% 6.54% 8.47% -17.79% 10.39%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp had bearish trend while Horizon Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Horizon Bancorp Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.