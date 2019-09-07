Contrasting of 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF)

We will be comparing the differences between 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE:FCF) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Regional – Northeast Banks industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1st Constitution Bancorp 18 2.89 N/A 1.62 11.25 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 13 3.66 N/A 1.04 13.19

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than 1st Constitution Bancorp. Company that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.00% 9.6% 1% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0.00% 11% 1.4%

Risk and Volatility

1st Constitution Bancorp’s 0.2 beta indicates that its volatility is 80.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1st Constitution Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$21.5 is 1st Constitution Bancorp’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 24.06%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 1st Constitution Bancorp and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 34.9% and 69.1% respectively. 5.9% are 1st Constitution Bancorp’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 1% are First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1st Constitution Bancorp 0.77% 1.45% -3.04% -7.38% -14.71% -8.63% First Commonwealth Financial Corporation 2.15% 1.4% 1.55% 0.81% -19.9% 13.99%

For the past year 1st Constitution Bancorp has -8.63% weaker performance while First Commonwealth Financial Corporation has 13.99% stronger performance.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation beats on 6 of the 10 factors 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central and northeastern New Jersey areas. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, and loans secured by equipment and receivables; secured and unsecured short-to-medium term commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential and commercial properties. In addition, the company offers residential first mortgage loans secured by owner-occupied property; construction loans; reverse mortgages; second mortgage home improvement loans; home equity lines of credit; and non-residential consumer loans for automobiles, recreation vehicles, and boats, as well as secured and unsecured personal loans, and deposit account secured loans. It serves corporations, individuals, partnerships, and other community organizations, as well as small businesses and not-for-profit organizations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated through 17 branch offices, as well as 2 residential mortgage loan production offices in New Jersey. 1st Constitution Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.