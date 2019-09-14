Contrasting of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 323.40 N/A 0.03 61.25 Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 12 15.53 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKG)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 21.27% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 3.3% of 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.89% 1.22% 3.93% 10.88% 10.59% 13.52%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Nuveen Georgia Quality Municipal Income Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.