Contrasting of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

As Asset Management businesses, 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.49 N/A 0.03 60.47 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 12 17.57 N/A 2.73 3.85

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 29.5% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares and 4.77% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. shares. Insiders held 3.2% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. -1.78% 2.93% 2.21% -6.07% -9.58% 10.57% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. -3.93% -12.88% -27.95% -15.27% -7.87% -6.07%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

180 Degree Capital Corp. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.