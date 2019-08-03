Contrasting of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Both 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 88.03 N/A 0.03 61.25 Cohen & Steers Inc. 46 6.34 N/A 2.52 20.79

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Cohen & Steers Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. The business that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. 180 Degree Capital Corp. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.00% 1.2% 1.2% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Volatility & Risk

180 Degree Capital Corp. is 34.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.66 beta. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s 5.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.95 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

180 Degree Capital Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Cohen & Steers Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Cohen & Steers Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential downside is -30.88%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 32% and 45.4% respectively. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 3.3%. Competitively, 8.6% are Cohen & Steers Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cohen & Steers Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Cohen & Steers Inc. beats 180 Degree Capital Corp.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.