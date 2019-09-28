Contrasting of 180 Degree Capital Corp. (TURN) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC)

We will be comparing the differences between 180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) and Alcentra Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ABDC) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Asset Management industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 180 Degree Capital Corp. 2 0.00 29.73M 0.03 61.25 Alcentra Capital Corporation 9 0.00 N/A 0.29 28.27

Table 1 highlights 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Alcentra Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than 180 Degree Capital Corp. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Alcentra Capital Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has 180 Degree Capital Corp. and Alcentra Capital Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 180 Degree Capital Corp. 1,401,763,402.33% 1.2% 1.2% Alcentra Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 32% of 180 Degree Capital Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Alcentra Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 180 Degree Capital Corp.’s share held by insiders are 3.3%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 180 Degree Capital Corp. 0.51% -0.51% 2.62% 1.03% -10.91% 12% Alcentra Capital Corporation -0.6% 0.73% 0.31% 17.44% 41.88% 30.69%

For the past year 180 Degree Capital Corp. has weaker performance than Alcentra Capital Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors 180 Degree Capital Corp. beats Alcentra Capital Corporation.

180 Degree Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in early stage investments. The firm seeks to invest in tiny technology including microsystems and transformative nanotechnology companies and applications in the cleantech, biotechnology, energy, healthcare, and electronic sectors. It prefers to invest in biology innovation, where intersecting with innovations in areas such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It seeks companies which employ or intend to employ technology that is at the microscale or smaller and if the employment of that technology is material to its business plan. The firm may make follow-on investments and seeks to co-invest. It prefers to hold membership on boards of directors or serve as observers to the boards of directors on its portfolio companies. 180 Degree Capital Corp. was founded in August 1981 and is based in Montclair, New Jersey with addition office in Los Angeles, California.

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector. It focuses on investment opportunities headquartered in North America. The fund seeks to invest $5 million to $15 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million to $15 million and revenues of between $10 million and $100 million. It invests in the form of subordinated debt and, to a lesser extent, senior debt and minority equity investments.