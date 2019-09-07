Contrasting of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (PIH) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PIH) and Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 5 0.48 N/A -0.42 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 98 2.77 N/A 6.14 17.48

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% -5.5% -1.7% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.00% 12.4% 4.5%

Volatility and Risk

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. has a 0.44 beta, while its volatility is 56.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 0.67 beta and it is 33.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. and Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Cincinnati Financial Corporation has an average price target of $115, with potential upside of 0.05%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. shares and 65.5% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares. About 39.3% of 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Cincinnati Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc. -2.42% -6.48% 0.2% 11.48% -28.06% 25.62% Cincinnati Financial Corporation 0.07% 2.09% 12.72% 33.84% 42.35% 38.63%

For the past year 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Cincinnati Financial Corporation.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Cincinnati Financial Corporation beats 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc.

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana and Texas. The company offers homeownersÂ’ insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products. It offers its insurance policies through a network of independent agents. The company was formerly known as Maison Insurance Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. in November 2013. 1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation engages in the property casualty insurance business in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workersÂ’ compensation. This segment also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; and machinery and equipment coverage, as well as coverage for property, liability, and business interruption. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto and homeowners insurance, as well as dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, including term life, whole life, universal life, and disability insurance offered to employees through their employer; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets disability income insurance, deferred annuities, and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in publicly traded fixed-maturity, equity, and short-term investments. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.