Contrarius Investment Management LTD Upped Synaptics (SYNA) Holding; Tcw Group Has Raised Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Stake by $6.64 Million

Tcw Group Inc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tcw Group Inc bought 255,560 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.63M, up from 861,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tcw Group Inc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $30.4. About 1.33M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 06/03/2018 – Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 06/03/2018 – FTC Release: Statement of Ian Conner, Deputy Director of FTC Bureau of Competition, on J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker: Determined With Conagra That Not in Best Interest to Expend Resources to Challenge FTC; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC – TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MLN IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Cont Ops EPS 87c; 06/03/2018 – JM Smucker, Conagra to Terminate Agreement to Acquire Wesson Oil Brand From Conagra; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – QTRLY NET SALES $1,994.5 MLN VS $1,981.2 MLN

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 77.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 96,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 219,943 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.41 million, up from 123,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.81. About 145,222 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 10/04/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 8.3% to 18 Days; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Clear ID Named Component of the Year by Society for Information Display; 26/04/2018 – Synaptics Second-Generation USB Type-C Headset SoCs in Mass Production with Major Smartphone OEM; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Rev $394M; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 23/04/2018 – DJ Synaptics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYNA); 27/04/2018 – NY WARN NOTICES FOR SYNAPTICS AFFECTS 40 ON PLANT CLOSING; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. 25,000 shares were bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P, worth $668,250. 1,600 Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares with value of $48,096 were bought by Arora Anil.

