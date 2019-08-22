Contrarius Investment Management LTD Upped Its Macys (M) Position by $43.32 Million as Valuation Declined; Weight Watchers Intl New (Put) (WTW) Holder Hap Trading Has Decreased Its Stake by $414,500

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 1.80M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 4.19M shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.79M, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 4.68M shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 16/05/2018 – MACY’S INC M.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $31; 23/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Macy’s, Inc. at ‘BBB’; Outlook Negative; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Macy’s Surprise Earnings; 04/04/2018 – Macy’s Says External Search Underway; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S, REPORTS KAREN HOGUET, CFO, TO RETIRE FEB. 2019; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to End Joint Venture With Fung Retailing Limited; 08/05/2018 – HUDSON’S BAY CO HBC.TO HAS HIRED PJ SOLOMON CO FOR ADVICE ON POTENTIAL DEALS REGARDING ITS DEPARTMENT STORE PORTFOLIO; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s Shows Signs of Life After Prolonged Slump; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes of JPMBB 2014-C21

Hap Trading Llc decreased its stake in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Put) (WTW) by 78.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc sold 82,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 22,600 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115,000, down from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Weight Watchers Intl Inc New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $19.07 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical WTW News: 08/03/2018 – Weight Watchers is about to launch a line of quick prep meal kits at grocery stores; 04/05/2018 – Weight Watchers CEO on 1Q Earnings, Future Growth (Video); 06/03/2018 – Oprah Winfrey Will Retain Over 75% of Her Holdings in Weight Watchers; 29/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Oprah-Backed Weight Watchers Awards CEO Grossman $33.4 Million; 03/05/2018 – Weight Watchers 1Q Rev $408M; 30/04/2018 – Gilder Gagnon Howe Buys New 1.7% Position in Weight Watchers; 22/05/2018 – Weight Watchers Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/05/2018 – Moody’s Revises Weight Watchers Outlook to Stable From Positive/; 08/03/2018 – The further expansion into the meal-kit space comes as CEO Mindy Grossman is trying to rebrand Weight Watchers as a healthy lifestyle brand

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold WTW shares while 41 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 54.86 million shares or 3.39% less from 56.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 513,329 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa has invested 0.03% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,000 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp owns 1.23 million shares. Alyeska Group Inc LP reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Co has 0% invested in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Auxier Asset owns 15,507 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust reported 10,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.01% or 7,800 shares. Quantitative Inv Mngmt Ltd has 266,062 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. New Jersey-based Edgestream Prtn Limited Partnership has invested 0.17% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Comerica Bancorporation stated it has 24,626 shares. Ohio-based Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTW). Pennsylvania Trust has 48,433 shares. 382,323 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,446 activity.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 125,560 shares to 161,060 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 26,149 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,249 shares, and has risen its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (Call) (NYSE:CRM).

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 33,352 shares to 29,277 shares, valued at $720,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 145,309 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 642,318 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM).