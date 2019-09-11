Contrarius Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Kinross Gold (KGC) Position as Stock Value Rose; Private Capital Management Has Lifted Its Information Services Group (III) Position

Private Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Information Services Group (III) by 19.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Capital Management Llc bought 730,728 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.51% . The institutional investor held 4.57M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.05 million, up from 3.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Information Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.065 during the last trading session, reaching $2.725. About 40,100 shares traded. Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) has declined 33.00% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical III News: 11/05/2018 – ISG Expert to Discuss Machine Learning on May 15 CFO Magazine Webcast; 26/04/2018 – ISG Event Explores Digital Future of Work; 29/03/2018 – Demands of Digital Business Driving Growth in Data Center Services, Says ISG Research Report; 22/04/2018 – DJ Information Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (III); 13/03/2018 – Digital Retailing the Focus of ISG Webinar on March 14; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 30/05/2018 – John Hancock, ISG to Discuss Insurer’s RPA Success at Automation Anywhere Conference; 14/03/2018 – Info Services Group 4Q Adj EPS 0c; 14/03/2018 – INFORMATION SERVICES GROUP INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.05; 09/05/2018 – Info Services Group 1Q Rev $68.9M

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.825. About 14.69M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $77.96 million for 20.10 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI) by 18,141 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $28.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 220,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,856 shares, and has risen its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA).

Private Capital Management Llc, which manages about $900.00M and $661.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 217,565 shares to 959,764 shares, valued at $7.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pope Resources Limited (NASDAQ:POPE) by 8,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,854 shares, and cut its stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 8 investors sold III shares while 18 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 21.08 million shares or 0.46% less from 21.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company reported 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc accumulated 13,778 shares or 0% of the stock. 10,179 are held by Barclays Public Lc. Dimensional Fund LP accumulated 0% or 595,104 shares. Blair William Co Il reported 0.03% stake. California-based Globeflex LP has invested 0.08% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company accumulated 2.29M shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Wetherby Asset Mngmt stated it has 194,450 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, Clarivest Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III). Jpmorgan Chase Communication reported 0% stake. 203,209 are owned by Mcgowan Gp Asset Management. Goldman Sachs, New York-based fund reported 31,245 shares. Bancshares Of America De reported 0% in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III).