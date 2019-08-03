Contrarius Investment Management LTD Trimmed Its Coty (COTY) Position; Birch Hill Investment Advisors Has Trimmed United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake By $401,931

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Coty Inc (COTY) stake by 93.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00 million shares as Coty Inc (COTY)’s stock rose 0.65%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 408,910 shares with $4.70M value, down from 6.41M last quarter. Coty Inc now has $8.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.7. About 3.42M shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 19.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Coty Inc Rtgs Unchanged By Tranche Changes; 28/03/2018 – Coty Inc. Prices $550 Million of USD Senior Unsecured Notes and €800 Million of EUR Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – Coty Tops Earnings Expectations, As Luxury’s Revenue Offset A Slight Consumer Beauty Miss — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 21/03/2018 – Coty Inc. to Offer Senior Unsecured Notes; 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q NET REV. $2.22B, EST. $2.17B; 20/04/2018 – Coty Introduces Blended Reality Beauty Magic Mirror Powered by Physical Products; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc decreased United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) stake by 1.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc sold 3,621 shares as United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)’s stock rose 14.19%. The Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc holds 202,248 shares with $22.60 million value, down from 205,869 last quarter. United Parcel Service Inc now has $100.64 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $117.2. About 3.51 million shares traded or 3.83% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 23/04/2018 – Columbia Property Trust Completes Re-leasing of 650 California Street with Triple-Digit Rent Roll Ups; 04/04/2018 – Sen. Sherr Brown: Brown Announces USDA Will Soon Begin Accepting Sign-Ups for New and Improved Program that Will Assist Ohio; 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 16/03/2018 – UPS SEES SLIGHT NET/EPS SHIFT ON ASC 606 DEFERRED REV. CHANGE; 21/03/2018 – FBI reminds couriers on suspicious package protocols after Texas bombings; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees 2018 Capex $6.5 Billion-$7 Billion; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘A-‘ Fm ‘BBB’ On Palo Alto, CA Sp Tx Rev Bnds; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service: Weather Conditions Muted 1Q U.S. Domestic Results

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity. HARF PETER had bought 959,760 shares worth $12.40 million.

Among 3 analysts covering Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Coty Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 2 by DA Davidson. Citigroup downgraded Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) rating on Tuesday, April 2. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $12 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ruffer Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Dimensional Fund LP reported 9.67M shares. Moreover, Adage Cap Group Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 552,244 shares. Toronto Dominion Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Zeke Capital Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 21,587 shares. Putnam Investments Lc has invested 0.09% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Wellington Management Gp Llp holds 0.01% or 4.89M shares. Franklin Resource invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Atria Investments Lc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 18,960 shares. Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tobam owns 0.3% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 523,394 shares. Td Asset Management has 138,350 shares. Alyeska Inv Group Inc Limited Partnership holds 2.27M shares. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 1.40M shares.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) stake by 168,913 shares to 618,128 valued at $4.48M in 2019Q1. It also upped Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) stake by 213,030 shares and now owns 3.24M shares. National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) was raised too.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.22M for 16.72 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering United Parcel (NYSE:UPS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. United Parcel had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Berenberg maintained it with “Hold” rating and $125 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Thursday, March 14. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $114 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy”.

Analysts await United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 13.19% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.82 per share. UPS’s profit will be $1.77B for 14.22 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.96 actual earnings per share reported by United Parcel Service, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 95,922 shares or 0.99% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt has 0.16% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 172,919 shares. First In, a Indiana-based fund reported 7,235 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 374 shares. Pettyjohn Wood And White reported 7,683 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. King Wealth reported 4,216 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Ci Invs holds 0.62% or 991,243 shares in its portfolio. Amp Cap Invsts Limited has 0.14% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 225,399 shares. Asset Inc reported 163,482 shares stake. Amg Funds Limited Company has 1.34% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 12,286 shares. Tompkins Finance holds 0.61% or 25,429 shares in its portfolio. Edgar Lomax Va holds 96,370 shares. Davidson Investment Advsr reported 123,002 shares or 1.44% of all its holdings. Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 1,857 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. 150 shares valued at $16,731 were bought by Cesarone Nando on Wednesday, February 13. Peretz Richard N. had sold 9,112 shares worth $1.01M on Wednesday, February 13.