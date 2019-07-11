Contrarius Investment Management LTD Trimmed Holding in Coty (COTY) by $66.01 Million as Share Value Rose; Boston Properties (BXP) Holder Birch Hill Investment Advisors Increased Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.3. About 4.24 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 09/05/2018 – COTY 3Q ADJ EPS 13C, EST. 12C; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC QTRLY NET REVENUES OF $2,222.7 MLN INCREASED 9.4% AS REPORTED; 04/05/2018 – SL GREEN REALTY CORP – COTY IS EXPECTED TO TAKE POSSESSION OF PROPERTY IN JULY 2018; 20/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Merrill Lynch, JPMorgan Lead $8B Coty Refi; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Coty Inc. Unsecured Notes ‘BB’; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Coty 3Q Loss/Shr 10c; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – “CONSUMER BEAUTY DIVISION CONTINUED ITS UNEVEN PERFORMANCE, BUT WITH ENCOURAGING SIGNS OF STABILITY”; 21/03/2018 – COTY INC – INTENTION TO OFFER UP TO $2 BLN OF U.S. DOLLAR DENOMINATED AND EURO DENOMINATED SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES IN FOUR SERIES; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Boston Properties Inc (BXP) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc bought 8,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70 million, up from 49,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Boston Properties Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $133.87. About 626,076 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 15/03/2018 – Boston Properties Declares Regular Quarterly Dividends; 24/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Boston Properties pays $616M for Santa Monica Business Park; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – Boston Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Google could anchor next big Boston Properties office tower in Kendall; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES 1Q FFO/SHR $1.49, EST. $1.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Boston Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXP); 25/04/2018 – BXP: CEO CONFIRMS ON CALL BXP INVOLVEMENT IN 3 HUDSON PROJECT; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q EPS $1.14; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard

Birch Hill Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 3,828 shares to 289,824 shares, valued at $51.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 6,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,835 shares, and cut its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Phocas Fincl invested in 13,287 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.11% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 3,608 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Com has invested 0.12% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). 3.06M are held by Principal Financial Group Inc. Moreover, Pggm Investments has 1.13% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 780,082 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 17,141 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd holds 0.17% or 76,663 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Highstreet Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 6,580 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% or 29,389 shares. Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 0.08% or 131,056 shares in its portfolio. Ent Fincl stated it has 24 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mark Sheptoff Fin Planning Limited Liability Com holds 67 shares.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.23M for 17.66 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.40 million activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 270,471 shares to 2.02 million shares, valued at $8.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 54,083 shares in the quarter, for a total of 983,411 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 62,496 shares. Millennium Management Lc holds 40.26 million shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Moreover, Of Vermont has 0% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 88 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Banking Corp holds 0.01% or 353,653 shares. Private Ocean Ltd invested in 0% or 1,143 shares. Panagora Asset invested in 98,076 shares. Empyrean Prns LP stated it has 4.50 million shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. Paragon Mgmt accumulated 38,468 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank invested in 1.63 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 831,551 shares. M&T Bancorp stated it has 12,517 shares. Franklin Resource holds 0.24% or 38.48M shares. Victory Capital Mngmt Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 6,603 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc has 2.77 million shares.