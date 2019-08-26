Contrarius Investment Management LTD Stake in Kinross Gold (KGC) Has Cut by $16.30 Million as Stock Rose; Kidder Stephen W Has Trimmed Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.42 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $4.985. About 1.03M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018

Kidder Stephen W decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 11.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kidder Stephen W sold 10,223 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 81,332 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.37M, down from 91,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kidder Stephen W who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $337.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $127.89. About 481,555 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 02/04/2018 – April 9th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Johnson & Johnson (JNJ); 07/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Advocates on Behalf of Patients at FTC Public Workshop; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 CFR to LifeScan Global Corporation; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review; 16/03/2018 – J&J – ACCEPTANCE PERIOD FOR OFFER WILL END ON JUNE 15, 2018; 16/04/2018 – J&J SAYS ESKETAMINE PRIMARY EFFICACY ENDPOINT WAS ACHIEVED; 20/05/2018 – Congo to begin Ebola vaccinations on Monday; 26/04/2018 – J&J REPORTS DIV BOOST OF 7.1%; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose

Kidder Stephen W, which manages about $246.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,168 shares to 54,314 shares, valued at $7.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 4,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,405 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28B for 15.99 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cacti Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 270,317 shares. Fort Point Cap Ltd Com holds 0.23% or 3,790 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.52% or 73,325 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 0.39% or 12,583 shares. Ohio-based Private Harbour Inv Mgmt & Counsel Limited Liability Com has invested 0.58% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Manchester Cap Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.49% or 27,557 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Company Ltd reported 94,926 shares stake. Moreover, Miles Cap has 0.7% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Joel Isaacson Co Limited Com invested in 1.11% or 54,365 shares. Barbara Oil Company holds 102,000 shares or 8.46% of its portfolio. 14,245 are held by Cookson Peirce. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Company owns 41,181 shares. Bragg Fincl holds 1.21% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 66,760 shares. Covington Invest Incorporated holds 1.37% or 29,124 shares. 208,513 are owned by Destination Wealth Mgmt.

