Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Its Position in Overstock Com Del (OSTK) as Market Valuation Rose; As Intl Paper Co (IP) Share Value Declined, Holder American Trust Investment Advisors Cut by $466,210 Its Holding

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 5.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 54,083 shares as the company’s stock rose 81.47% . The institutional investor held 983,411 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.34 million, up from 929,328 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $745.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 2.50 million shares traded. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 37.36% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.36% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 24/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – EXPECTED THAT ELIO MOTORS’ SECURITY TOKEN OFFERING WILL INCLUDE A PRE-SALE OF ELIOCOIN; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail; 08/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK 1Q REV. $445.3M; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers — OSTK; 22/05/2018 – tZERO and BOX Digital Markets Announce Joint Venture to Launch lndustry’s First Security Token Exchange; 23/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of May 29 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK); 06/04/2018 – Overstock Names Gregory Iverson CFO, Replacing Robert Hughes — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) and; 15/03/2018 – Overstock.com: Adopting High Growth, Negative Net Income Strategy Funded From Negative Cash Conversion Cycle; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers – OSTK

American Trust Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc sold 10,135 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 50,715 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.35M, down from 60,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 3.72M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA REJECTED EU8.6B CASH, SHARE OFFER FROM INTL PAPER; 07/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA BOARD REAFFIRMS REJECTION OF INTERNATIONAL PAPER PROPOSAL; 27/04/2018 – International Paper CEO says takeover of Smurfit Kappa not ‘must-do deal’ [07:55 BST27 Apr 2018] [Irish Times] []; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS REJECTED APPROACH COMPRISED OF CASH AND A MINORITY HOLDING IN THE COMBINED BUSINESS; CITES SUPERIOR PROSPECTS AS INDEPENDENT BUSINESS; 26/03/2018 – International Paper Company Submission of Revised Proposal for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 06/03/2018 SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC – RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Fresh Offer From International Paper; 23/03/2018 – International Paper: John L. Townsend III to Retire From Board by May 7; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Day Market Update: Acacia Communications Surges Following Acquisition News; AquaVenture Shares Slide – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Options Traders Expect Huge Moves in Overstock.com (OSTK) Stock – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Overstock.com’s tZero sees Android crypto app live in a few weeks – Seeking Alpha” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Monday Option Activity: LOGM, INTU, OSTK – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 22, 2019.

Since March 27, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $509,035 activity.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 5.43M shares to 7.06M shares, valued at $24.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 45,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.84 million shares, and cut its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 15 investors sold OSTK shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 19.45 million shares or 2.51% more from 18.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0% or 5,000 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Public Lc owns 35,858 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na reported 24 shares stake. Bennicas Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.22% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Gam Ag reported 0.03% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Brown Brothers Harriman & holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested in 23,100 shares. Parametric Port Assocs Lc holds 0% or 28,493 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 635,337 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Contrarius Inv Management Ltd stated it has 0.85% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Cypress Capital Limited Liability Company (Wy) has invested 0.01% in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Cls reported 0% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK). Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership accumulated 20,467 shares. Price T Rowe Inc Md reported 10,690 shares stake. Granite Point Mgmt Lp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, down 14.10% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $526.40M for 7.86 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.52% EPS growth.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.