Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Its Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Position by $4.24 Million as Shares Declined; Mgm Resorts International (MGM) Stake Maintained by Corvex Management Lp

Corvex Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 31.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corvex Management Lp bought 4.87 million shares as the company’s stock rose 16.18% . The hedge fund held 20.56M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587.51 million, up from 15.69M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corvex Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.46. About 1.95 million shares traded. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 2.44% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 23/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Joins World Observance of Earth Hour 2018; 07/05/2018 – MGM Resorts International To Host Analyst And Investor Day; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS CEO PREDICTS REVPAR FOR FY18 UP 1-3 PERCENT; 29/05/2018 – MGM Growth Properties to Pay $625M to MGM Resorts for Developed Real Estate Assets; 29/05/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTL, MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC REPORT TRANSACTIONS; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts And MGM Growth Properties To Acquire Empire City Casino For $850 Million — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – British bookmakers odds on to unlock U.S sports after legal ruling; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL – QTRLY REVENUE $2.82 BLN VS $2.71 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 135.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 4.24 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 7.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65M, up from 3.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.15M market cap company. It closed at $1.05 lastly. It is down 80.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 03/04/2018 – CBL Properties Announces First Phase Redevelopment Plans at Brookfield Square in Milwaukee, Wisconsin; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 14/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. Investors (CBL); 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 42C, EST. 43C; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M

More notable recent MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “MGM Resorts Statement On The Future Of The Village Property – PRNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “New Era in Sports Betting Launches Today in New Jersey with Rebranded BetMGM App – PRNewswire” published on September 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MGM Growth Properties declares $0.47 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “MGM Resorts and Las Vegas Sands Lay Out Japan Plans – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MGM and Buffalo Wild Wings in national sports betting pact – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

More notable recent CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE: CBL) and Encourages CBL Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CBL: A Look At The Preferred Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on April 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about CBL & Associates Properties Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CBL is `always up for sale,’ CEO says – Seeking Alpha” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CBL INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. – CBL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 14, 2019.