Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Holding in Macys (M) by $43.32 Million; General Electric (GE) Share Price Rose While Wilkins Investment Counsel Lowered by $351,522 Its Holding

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in General Electric (GE) by 51.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc sold 39,058 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,643 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $366,000, down from 75,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 33.35M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 15/05/2018 – TRIAN BOOSTED SYY, BK, GE IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former exec says; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 20/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE hunts for small oil, gas projects in Asia; 12/03/2018 – GE Didn’t Pay Bonuses to Most Executives in 2017 – Proxy Filing; 23/03/2018 – Previous analysis of GE’s individual businesses cast doubt on the benefit from a breakup; 11/04/2018 – GE SIGNED A LARGE SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR JENBACHER GAS ENGINES IN RUSSIA; 22/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 30/03/2018 – Baker Hughes GE’s CEO of Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea departs; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: OLEKSY v. GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2225 – 2018-04-09

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Macys Inc (M) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 1.80 million shares as the company’s stock declined 14.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.19 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.79 million, up from 2.39 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Macys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $21.4. About 6.17 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 26.76% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.19% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 18/03/2018 – Macy’s to add mobile checkout to all stores by year’s end; 04/04/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: Look inside Ohio’s first Macy’s Backstage location: PHOTOS; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Three CMBS Classes of QCMT 2013-QC; 18/05/2018 – Amazon’s growing India business alone is likely worth more than Macy’s; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s: Karen Hoguet to Remain in Advisory Role to Support Transition Until Feb. 2; 11/04/2018 – Wash Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Macy’s Backstage coming to Fair Oaks Mall; 12/04/2018 – The Martha Stewart Collection™ at Macy’s Expands Into New Categories; 19/03/2018 – Macy’s, Inc. Launches New App and In-Store Technology Features to Enhance the Consumer Shopping Experience; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s “every week was good” boosts forecast for year; 05/03/2018 SF Business Tms: Exclusive: After $250 million Macy’s deal, Morgan Stanley to overhaul Union Square site

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Natera Inc by 32,432 shares to 289,764 shares, valued at $5.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 617,615 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,648 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $97,500 activity.

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.06 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.