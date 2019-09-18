Contrarius Investment Management LTD Raised Cbl & Assoc Pptys (CBL) Stake by $4.24 Million; As Watsco (WSO) Stock Rose, Fiera Capital Has Lowered Position by $407,500

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 7,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, down from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $166.78. About 233,028 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc (CBL) by 135.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought 4.24M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 7.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.65 million, up from 3.12M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Cbl & Assoc Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.35M market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 2.75M shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) has declined 80.45% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBL News: 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS FY 2018 ADJ. FFO GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Backs FY FFO $1.70/Shr-FFO $1.80/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Loss $10.3M; 21/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CBL & Associates Properties, Covenant Transportation Group, Mitek, Comtech Telecomm; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates Sees FY EPS 4c-EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – CBL & Associates 1Q Rev $220.2M; 26/04/2018 – CBL PROPERTIES MAINTAINS GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – CBL Properties Announces New Entertainment Anchor at Jefferson Mall in Louisville, Kentucky; 30/04/2018 – CBL Properties Closes 10-Year Fixed Rate Non-Recourse Loan Secured by CoolSprings Galleria in Nashville, TN; 26/04/2018 – CBL & ASSOCIATES PROPERTIES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FFO, AS ADJUSTED, GUIDANCE

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $26.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 233,555 shares to 940,163 shares, valued at $14.84M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 4,195 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,115 shares, and has risen its stake in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.25 earnings per share, up 6.64% or $0.14 from last year’s $2.11 per share. WSO’s profit will be $86.41 million for 18.53 P/E if the $2.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.40 actual earnings per share reported by Watsco, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.25% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 103,610 shares to 3.13 million shares, valued at $93.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 173,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 518,476 shares, and cut its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.61 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold CBL shares while 62 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 107.10 million shares or 17.91% less from 130.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.