Contrarius Investment Management LTD Position in Jd Com (JD) Trimmed by $10.02 Million; As Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stock Value Declined, Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP Cut by $908,640 Its Position

Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (AMZN) by 6.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP sold 480 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,617 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.53M, down from 7,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management LP who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $853.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $14.39 during the last trading session, reaching $1725.45. About 3.95 million shares traded or 17.61% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/04/2018 – USPS Board Nominees Willing to Confront Trump Over Amazon Rates; 26/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon is raising the price of Amazon Prime from $99 to $119, effective May 11. Last time Amazon raised pricing on Prime was March 2014. – ! $AMZN; 27/03/2018 – Amazon strikes distribution deal with France’s Casino; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 28/03/2018 – Trump has discussed altering the company’s tax treatment because several of his friends told him Amazon is hurting their businesses and “killing shopping malls and brick-and-mortar retailers,” the report says; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON PRIME PRICE BOOST IS FIRST INCREASE SINCE 2014; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Amazon, Cuts Walmart; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 25/04/2018 – The Financial Brand Forum Conference Presentation from StrategyCorps: The Amazon Prime Effect

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 334,038 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 809,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.52M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.95% or $1.76 during the last trading session, reaching $27.82. About 27.56 million shares traded or 123.53% up from the average. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 16/03/2018 – https://t.co/l0RHwJq452’s finance arm is fundraising at a $20 billion valuation https://t.co/XcZADWad7E JD.com cnb.cx/2Gzh1vX; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM INC QTRLY NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER ADS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.11; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM- VARIOUS MARGINS CALCULATED FROM THE FINANCIAL INFORMATION REPORTED IN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS “ARE ACCURATE”; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – JD.COM – CEO’S STATEMENTS WERE MEANT TO SAY UNDERLYING GROSS PROFIT FOR PRODUCT SALES WAS LOWER THAN OVERALL “GROSS PROFIT”; 16/03/2018 – The fundraising by JD Finance kicked off late last year and is expected to be finalized in the coming weeks; 08/05/2018 – JD.COM SEES 2Q REV. 120B YUAN TO 124B YUAN

Analysts await JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 500.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.02 per share. JD’s profit will be $174.45M for 57.96 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual earnings per share reported by JD.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.83% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,781 shares to 9,045 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinross Gold Corp (NYSE:KGC) by 1.99M shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG).

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P, which manages about $330.77M and $815.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. by 5,495 shares to 46,492 shares, valued at $6.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 12,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,696 shares, and has risen its stake in Celgene Corp. (NASDAQ:CELG).