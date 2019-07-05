Contrarius Investment Management LTD Position in Coty (COTY) Has Trimmed by $66.01 Million as Stock Price Rose; As Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Old National Bancorp Trimmed Its Position by $506,496

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Coty Inc (COTY) by 93.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 6.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 408,910 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.70 million, down from 6.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Coty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.54. About 2.57 million shares traded. Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has declined 6.08% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical COTY News: 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Coty’s Cfr To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – ANNOUNCED A DIVIDEND OF $0.125 PER SHARE, PAYABLE JUNE 14, 2018; 21/03/2018 – Coty To Offer Up to $2 B Aggregate Principal Amount of U.S. Dollar Denominated and Euro Denominated Senior Unsecured Notes in Four Series; 09/05/2018 – Coty Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Coty Inc. Appoints Esra Erkal-Paler Chief Global Corporate Affairs Officer, Executive Committee Member; 21/03/2018 – COTY TO OFFER SR UNSECURED NOTES; 26/03/2018 – Coty Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – COTY INC – CONTINUE TO AIM TO DELIVER MODEST ORGANIC NET REVENUE GROWTH FOR SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 20/03/2018 – COTY CUT TO Ba3 FROM Ba1 BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 Coty Is Said to Plan $7 Billion Debt Refinancing to Lower Costs

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN) by 71.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 42,208 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.62% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,680 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211,000, down from 58,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Huntington Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.01. About 2.21 million shares traded. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has declined 14.16% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.59% the S&P500. Some Historical HBAN News: 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects More Conservative Risk Profile; 30/05/2018 – Huntington Bank 2017 Environmental, Social and Governance Report Benchmarks Corporate Social Responsibility Performance; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Huntington Bancshares To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises 2 Huntington National Bank-Related Ratings; 27/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HUNTINGTON NATIONAL BANK TO RATING ‘A-‘ FROM ‘BBB+’; 27/03/2018 Rational Funds Introduces the Rational/ReSolve Adaptive Asset Allocation Fund; 24/04/2018 – HBAN 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $66M, EST. $57.0M; 29/05/2018 – Huntington Banc Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – S&P: Huntington Bancshares Rating Reflects Noncomplex Operating Model; 24/04/2018 – HUNTINGTON BANC 1Q EPS 28C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.54, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold COTY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 542.20 million shares or 11.59% more from 485.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 64,306 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.24% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Washington Tru Bancorporation invested in 0.08% or 46,309 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset has 34,873 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Symons Capital Mgmt holds 3.41% of its portfolio in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 687,910 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 20,671 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr reported 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). 356,705 are held by Gam Holdg Ag. Adage Capital Prtnrs Grp Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 0.01% stake. Cibc World Mkts Corporation, New York-based fund reported 365,775 shares. North Carolina-based Carroll Fin Assoc has invested 0% in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY). Finance Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) for 97,311 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems invested in 0.01% or 26,352 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 1,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 613,159 shares to 691,874 shares, valued at $42.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freeport (NYSE:FCX) by 544,281 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.31M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since May 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12.40 million activity.

Analysts await Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.16 earnings per share, up 14.29% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.14 per share. COTY’s profit will be $120.53 million for 18.03 P/E if the $0.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Coty Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

More notable recent Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy at Least Yielding 3% – Investorplace.com” on June 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: MU, BA, IBM – Investorplace.com” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of Coty Inc. Investors (COTY) – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Wall St. slips as trade optimism fades – StreetInsider.com” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. HBAN’s profit will be $329.78 million for 10.95 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual earnings per share reported by Huntington Bancshares Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 1 sale for $9,681 activity. Another trade for 18,000 shares valued at $240,019 was bought by STEINOUR STEPHEN D.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Ltd (NYSE:IVZ) by 26,799 shares to 66,704 shares, valued at $1.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) by 6,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU).

More notable recent Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of DGRO – Nasdaq” on April 02, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nate Herman Joins Huntington As Chief Auditor – PRNewswire” published on June 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Huntington Bancshares Named Top Dividend Stock With Insider Buying and 4.13% Yield (HBAN) – Nasdaq” on January 29, 2019. More interesting news about Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Huntington Bancshares to Acquire Municipal Securities Firm – Nasdaq” published on August 10, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Huntington (HBAN) Continues to Grow Inorganically, Costs Rise – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.