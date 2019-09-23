Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered Stake in Viacom New (VIAB) as Stock Value Rose; Bank Of America (BAC) Holder American International Group Cut Position by $3.32 Million

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 3.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 103,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 3.13 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $93.54M, down from 3.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 5.14M shares traded. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING IT EXPRESSED DISCOMFORT WITH THE CONTINUED CBS BOARD POSITION OF CHARLES GIFFORD GIVEN CERTAIN INCIDENTS THAT TOOK PLACE IN 2016 AND 2017; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Greenlights Musical Dares, Brand-New Digital Short-Form Series from Nick Cannon; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Viacom `immediately rejected’ CBS’s takeover bid; 10/04/2018 – `Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ Scores Highest Rated Series Premiere in MTV History on Live+3; 02/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: SWCH, VIAB, CVV & CGIX; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 11/04/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of CBS if no deal with Viacom; 25/04/2018 – Viacom Expects More Than $300 Million in Run-Rate Savings in Fiscal 2019 and Beyond; 02/04/2018 – CBS is considering a bid to buy Viacom; 05/03/2018 – VIACOM CEO BOB BAKISH BEGINS SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 3.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 114,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.94 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $85.28M, down from 3.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.59. About 167.80M shares traded or 200.88% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BOFA CFO SAYS INTL MKT APPETITE HASN’T CHANGED AFTER STEINHOFF; 20/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: BofA Whistlebowers Win Record Awards; 27/04/2018 – Amag Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – BofA’s Subramanian Doesn’t See Italy as Hit to U.S. Equities (Video); 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 10/05/2018 – Alcoa to Participate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 24/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $37 FROM $35; 08/03/2018 – ADIDAS AG ADSGn.DE : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 240 FROM EUR 195; 26/03/2018 – Bank Of America: Bank of America Introduces Business Advantage Relationship Rewards – Monday, March 26, 2018 9:02 am EDT

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $310.00M for 8.20 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.79B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) by 2.02 million shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $13.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 3,781 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,045 shares, and has risen its stake in Seadrill Ltd.

More notable recent Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CBS-Viacom Merger: VIAB Stock Falls as Deal Nears Finalization – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The CBS and Viacom Merger Is Just the Start – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Viacom (VIAB) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Sep 5, 2019 : AVP, APO, IP, COMT, TLT, HST, FOLD, EXC, FOSL, F, QQQ, VIAB – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $24.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX) by 1,008 shares to 16,805 shares, valued at $5.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wr Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 88,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 282,627 shares, and has risen its stake in Fluor Corp (NYSE:FLR).

More notable recent Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Should Investors Buy Bank of America Stock? – Investorplace.com” on September 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Financial Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on August 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bank of America Burns Savers, But Investors May Like BAC Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: VEEV, CGC, BAC, TIF – Investorplace.com” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Bank of America Stock Today? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 51 investors sold BAC shares while 568 reduced holdings. only 124 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 6.42 billion shares or 2.00% more from 6.30 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sfmg Limited Liability Company stated it has 8,206 shares. Dodge & Cox, a California-based fund reported 115.00 million shares. 71,538 are held by Aull & Monroe Investment Mgmt Corporation. Sadoff Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.1% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 1.71 million shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.18% or 71,501 shares. 578,731 are held by Alyeska Grp Lp. Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp accumulated 3.45% or 1.32 million shares. Staley Advisers Inc holds 0.03% or 13,622 shares in its portfolio. Sky Invest Group Ltd stated it has 15,580 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Next Fincl stated it has 0.14% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Dowling Yahnke Lc holds 303,067 shares. Moreover, Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has 0.3% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Vigilant Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 1,500 shares in its portfolio. 123,583 were accumulated by Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Com.