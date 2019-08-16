Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered Philip Morris Intl (PM) Holding; J C Penney (JCP) Has 0.94 Sentiment

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 68.91% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 617,615 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Contrarius Investment Management Ltd holds 278,648 shares with $24.63 million value, down from 896,263 last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $132.67B valuation. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 910,989 shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and F; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.00, EST. 90C; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Rev $6.9B; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 26/04/2018 – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) Files Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor New Insights Adds Philip Morris; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Net $1.56B; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Eastern Europe Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Down 8.3%; 21/03/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – SHIFTS ENTIRE CAPACITY OF ITS CIGARETTE FACTORY IN GREECE TO SMOKE-FREE PRODUCTS

J C Penney Corp Inc (JCP) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 73 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 78 cut down and sold stock positions in J C Penney Corp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 204.28 million shares, up from 204.04 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding J C Penney Corp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 55 Increased: 48 New Position: 25.

Tyvor Capital Llc holds 1.48% of its portfolio in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for 4.21 million shares. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd owns 14.56 million shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Masters Capital Management Llc has 0.56% invested in the company for 7.00 million shares. The New York-based J. Goldman & Co Lp has invested 0.34% in the stock. Spark Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 4.07 million shares.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc., through its subsidiary J. The company has market cap of $176.31 million. C. It currently has negative earnings. Penney Corporation, Inc., sells merchandise through department stores.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) stake by 142,155 shares to 4.18M valued at $137.58M in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Intl has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 13.05% above currents $85.27 stock price. Philip Morris Intl had 15 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $9400 target in Friday, May 17 report. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, July 12. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) rating on Wednesday, June 19. Wells Fargo has “Buy” rating and $100 target. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13 billion for 15.56 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.