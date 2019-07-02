Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position in Kinross Gold (KGC) as Stock Value Declined; Amazon Com (AMZN) Holder Aviva Plc Has Raised Stake by $4.10 Million

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 199,915 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.00M, up from 197,611 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $952.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $12.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1934.31. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – AMAZON IS MOVING INTO BLOCKCHAIN BY PARTNERING WITH START-UP CALLED KALEIDO – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Amazonas Florestal Ltd. Today Announced That The Company’s Subsidiary Amazon Hemp Has Been Given The Go Ahead And Funding Facil; 19/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – ANNOUNCED AMAZON GAMEON, A CROSS-PLATFORM, COMPETITIVE GAMING SERVICE FOR DEVELOPERS; 30/04/2018 – “The most important” thing Jeff Bezos is working on has hit another milestone; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops 300 points, Amazon leads tech lower; 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 16/03/2018 – Exclusive: Amazon is hiring a former FDA official to work on its secretive health tech business, CNBC has learned; 21/05/2018 – Even back in 2005, Jeff Bezos counted the Oracle of Omaha as someone worth listening to; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s Alexa is getting a memory

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07B market cap company. The stock increased 4.66% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.82. About 12.92M shares traded or 31.55% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “White Gold Corp. Commences Exploration on Vertigo Discovery and Newly Identified Targets along Vertigo Trend on JP Ross Property – GlobeNewswire” on April 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kinross Gold: Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Results – Seeking Alpha” published on February 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “White Gold Corp. Commences 17,000m Diamond Drill Program on the JP Ross and White Gold Properties – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “White Gold Corp. Closes Acquisition of QV Gold Project; Includes 230000 Oz Gold Inferred Resource Contiguous to the White Gold Property and Compelling New Targets – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 04, 2019.

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $26.52 million for 47.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 2.32 million shares to 11.01M shares, valued at $31.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 142,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Owens Ill Inc (NYSE:OI).

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (NYSE:TD) by 44,896 shares to 1.72 million shares, valued at $93.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Snap On Inc (NYSE:SNA) by 14,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,850 shares, and cut its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings.